Traders Purchase Large Volume of ZIOPHARM Oncology Call Options (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 44,058 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,310% compared to the typical volume of 999 call options.

In related news, Director Heidi Hagen acquired 23,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $474.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

