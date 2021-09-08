Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

