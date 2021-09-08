Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $318.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,148. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

