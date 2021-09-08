Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

TTAC opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30.

