Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 740.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,868,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,775,000 after buying an additional 47,894 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 294,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 265,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

