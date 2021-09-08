Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $606.71 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $613.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.41.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

