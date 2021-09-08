Transat A.T. (TRZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect Transat A.T. to post earnings of C($2.44) per share for the quarter.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 million.

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$3.56 and a 12 month high of C$7.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transat A.T. has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$4.04.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

