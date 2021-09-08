TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,221,000 after purchasing an additional 739,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after purchasing an additional 808,689 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TRU opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $124.95.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

