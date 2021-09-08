TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in TransUnion by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

