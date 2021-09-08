TriCo Bancshares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBK. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriCo Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 534.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of TriCo Bancshares worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

