Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSU shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

TSU traded down C$0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 157,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,086. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 36.11. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$19.11 and a twelve month high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$110.31.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$86.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 1.7207452 EPS for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

