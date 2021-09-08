TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Sells $364,188.00 in Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kenneth D. Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of TTEC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $4,591,700.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $113.37.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTEC by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
About TTEC
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
