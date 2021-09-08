TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Sells $364,188.00 in Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth D. Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of TTEC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $4,591,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTEC by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

