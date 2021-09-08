Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $134.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. HSBC increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

