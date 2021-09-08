Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,350 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $122.67 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

