Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after buying an additional 418,009 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,317,000 after buying an additional 461,104 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,191.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL opened at $337.50 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.48 and its 200-day moving average is $309.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

