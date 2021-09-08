Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.97.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

