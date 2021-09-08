Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $1,354,220.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,860,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 278,559 shares of company stock valued at $60,457,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $290.02 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $299.68. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.62 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.76.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.