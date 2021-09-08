Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Shares Down 0.1%

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 23,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 30,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

About Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC)

Twin Vee Powercats, Inc is a multi-industry company. It manufactures American-made products with American marine craftsmen in an American factory. The firm engages to build, buy and invest in Real Estate and boat sales. It owns and operates real estate assets in Florida. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, FL.

