Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Gap Down to $322.29

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $322.29, but opened at $313.01. Ubiquiti shares last traded at $311.99, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.52 and its 200-day moving average is $307.48.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 89.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

