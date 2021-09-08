UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13.

Get UiPath alerts:

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765 in the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.