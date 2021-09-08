Unido EP Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $8.74 million and $613,846.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00132479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00192025 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.83 or 0.07279623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,073.20 or 0.99854735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.00739968 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

