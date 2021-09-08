Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $213.06. 8,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.55 and its 200 day moving average is $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

