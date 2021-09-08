UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 5.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.22. 37,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,283,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on TIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.76.
UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
