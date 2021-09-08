UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 5.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.22. 37,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,283,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on TIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth $630,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth $304,000. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

