US Bancorp DE Buys 1,487 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,547,000 after buying an additional 545,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,738,000 after buying an additional 308,575 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,311,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,497,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,804,000 after buying an additional 102,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

