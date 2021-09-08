US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,969,260 shares of company stock worth $398,540,998 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.66.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.