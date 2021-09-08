US Bancorp DE Has $1.64 Million Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,029,000 after buying an additional 707,459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,062,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,304,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,994,000 after buying an additional 168,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 63,704 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 95,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period.

PKW opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $95.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

