US Bancorp DE Has $1.67 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

