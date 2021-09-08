US Bancorp DE Has $1.87 Million Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYRX. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,917 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

