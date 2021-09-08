US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Stock Price Up 9.7%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) rose 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 49,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 94,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

About US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE)

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the design, building, and manufacture of radiation safety and monitoring instruments. It operates through the Optron, Overhoff, and Corporate segments. The Optron segment is located in Canoga Park, California. The Overhoff segment is located in located in Milford, Ohio. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

