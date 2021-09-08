USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,090 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,564,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 94,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,582. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

