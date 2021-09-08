USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,375 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,357. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

