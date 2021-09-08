USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $189,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.11. 78,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.