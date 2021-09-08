USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,352,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CNRG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.83. 11,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,441. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.70.

