USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,635 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 116.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,709. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $31.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00.

