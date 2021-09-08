USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 85,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

