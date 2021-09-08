USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 833 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.74. 1,557,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,869,711. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

