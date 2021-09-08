Utrust Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23.13 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $182.42 million and $23.13 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00160324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00044082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.77 or 0.00713266 BTC.

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

