V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

V.F. has raised its dividend by 12.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 149.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect V.F. to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

NYSE:VFC opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. V.F. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

