Vabble Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Vabble coin can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $19,913.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vabble has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00167537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.83 or 0.00718910 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,565,163 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

