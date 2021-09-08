Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 27,821 shares.The stock last traded at $53.05 and had previously closed at $53.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $659,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
