Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 27,821 shares.The stock last traded at $53.05 and had previously closed at $53.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $659,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

