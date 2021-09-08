VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,933,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

SMH opened at $272.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.82. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $163.57 and a 12 month high of $275.20.

