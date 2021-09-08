Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.