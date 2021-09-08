Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after buying an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,362,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,446,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,938,821. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

