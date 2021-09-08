Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 101.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after purchasing an additional 331,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,412,000 after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $109.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,914. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

