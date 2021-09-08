Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.60. 17,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average of $64.90. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

