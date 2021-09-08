VAULT (VAULT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,578.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $4.88 or 0.00010518 BTC on major exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $1,578.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00061059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00133200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00195266 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.23 or 0.07197674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,470.66 or 1.00196864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.95 or 0.00741591 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,513 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.