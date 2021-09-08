Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $245.91. 13,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.25 and its 200 day moving average is $232.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

