Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,499. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,015. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $248.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.