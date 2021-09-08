Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,211,000 after acquiring an additional 201,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $167.58. 7,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,173. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,077 shares of company stock valued at $31,881,910. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

