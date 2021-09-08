Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 10,362 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,604,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,387,000 after buying an additional 2,109,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,856. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average is $85.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

